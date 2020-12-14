Five of six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1%, minutes show

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Five of six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Nov. 30, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

“They were of the opinion that this low interest rate level supports the recovery of economic activity and the gradual return of the inflation rate to within the target range, and particularly in view of the Bank of Israel operating additional tools in the credit market and the foreign exchange market,” the minutes said.

The other member of the monetary policy committee supported a reduction of the key rate to 0%.

The MPC in its prior meetings, on Oct. 22, Aug. 24, July 6 and May 25, had voted to hold its key rate after it reduced it in April to 0.1% from 0.25%.

Rather than cutting rates to zero or below, policymakers have focused on calming financial markets during the coronavirus crisis and ensuring cheap and wide access to credit by small businesses while buying government and corporate bonds.

During the discussions, policymakers noted that economic activity had picked up before a second lockdown in mid-September, and that the impact on economic activity during the lockdown was moderate compared with that of the first lockdown.

“However, it appears that the return of economic activity in the exit from the second lockdown is slower, due to the gradual easing of limitations,” the minutes said.

The committee pointed to the positive results in trials for a coronavirus vaccine that has increased the optimism regarding a rapid return of the economy to growth in the coming year.

Still, “the adverse impact on the economy, and particularly on the labour market, is expected to be prolonged,” the minutes showed, adding that the committee will continue to use a range of tools “to increase the extent of the monetary policy accommodation and to ensure the continued orderly functioning of the financial markets.”