Kuwait central bank affirms commitment to dinar strength, exchange rate stability - tweet

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait central bank affirmed on Saturday its commitment to the strength of the dinar and the stability of its exchange rate, it said in a post on Twitter.

The central bank said that “in light of recent online reports falsely speculating on the intent to devalue the national currency ...[it] reiterates its commitment to maintaining the Kuwaiti dinar exchange rate at a level that protects its purchasing power.”

It will also continue adhering to policies that aim to bolster the local currency and maintain monetary and financial stability in the country, the central bank added.