FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 28, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE issues new law governing central bank, financial institutions

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has issued a new law governing the central bank and the organisation of financial institutions and activities, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The new law raises the central bank’s capital to 20 billion dirhams ($5.45 billion) and allows for the establishment of a general reserve of up to four times the paid up capital, it said.

The law was issued after a decree by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE. (1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.