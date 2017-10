Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc on Monday named Alex Pourbaix chief executive officer.

Cenovus said in June it would replace Chief Executive Brian Ferguson after investors rejected Ferguson’s rationale for expanding in Canada’s high-cost oil sands.

Pourbaix will start in his new role on Nov. 6. (Reporting by John Benny in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)