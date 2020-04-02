Cenovus backs further Alberta production cuts - company spokeswoman

TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer Cenovus Energy Inc would support further mandated Alberta production cuts to prevent crude storage hitting full capacity, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Thursday the Western Canadian province has discussed possible coordination with U.S. officials on North American oil curtailment.

Kenney said previously there is no point in forcing producers to curtail output because they are cutting back voluntarily to cope with weakened prices. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis, Editing by Franklin Paul)