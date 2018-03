March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc said on Thursday it expected oil sands production to nearly double in the first quarter.

The company said it expected to produce 350,000 to 360,000 barrels per day (bbl/d), compared with 181,501 bbl/d a year earlier. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)