Cenovus boosts capex, production outlook as oil prices climb

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc on Thursday forecast higher production and capital spending in 2021, helped by a recovery in fuel demand and its acquisition of rival Husky Energy.
The company said it plans to invest between C$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion) and C$2.7 billion, compared with its 2020 spending forecast of C$750 million to C$850 million.
$1 = 1.2853 Canadian dollars Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.