FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Canada's Cenovus Energy posts profit in 2nd qtr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 20 days ago

Canada's Cenovus Energy posts profit in 2nd qtr

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a profit in the second quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil-sands assets.

Cenovus reported a net profit of C$2.64 billion ($2.1 billion), or C$2.37 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$267 million or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Production jumped 65 percent to 436,929 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Cenovus said. ($1 = 1.2445 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.