Company News
July 23, 2020 / 10:08 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Canada's Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss on oil price plunge

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss on Thursday, compared with a year-ago profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company recorded a net loss of C$235 million ($175.67 million), or 19 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from a year ago profit of C$1.78 billion, or C$1.45 per share. ($1 = 1.3377 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
