FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 26, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada's Cenovus Energy posts second-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy reported a quarterly loss, hit by a fall in its cash flow.

The company’s net loss was C$410 million ($314.44 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$2.56 billion, or C$2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose 61 percent to 518,530 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Cash from operating activities was C$533 million, compared with C$1.2 billion a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.