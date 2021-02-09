Canada's Cenovus Energy posts smaller Q4 loss as industry rebounds

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its losses narrowed for the three months to December from the previous quarter, as the oil industry rebounds from the COVID-19 hit.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s net loss narrowed to C$153 million ($120.25 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$194 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter. ($1 = 1.2724 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)