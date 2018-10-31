FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 31, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cenovus Energy reports third-quarter loss

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy reported a loss for the third quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by higher expenses and a fall in Canadian crude prices.

The company’s net loss was C$242 million ($184 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$275 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose 4 percent to 495,592 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

$1 = C$1.31 Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.