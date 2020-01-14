Company News
Endeavour Mining drops bid to buy Centamin on lack of information

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining abandoned its 1.47 billion pound ($1.9 billion pursuit of Centamin, saying it did not receive sufficient information on the Egypt-based miner’s assets during an assessment.

“The quality of information received during the accelerated due diligence process has been insufficient to allow us to be confident that proceeding with a firm offer would have been in the best interests of Endeavour shareholders,” Endeavour CEO Sebastien de Montessus said in a statement.

Centamin rebuffed the all-stock takeover proposal from Endeavour in December, saying it did not offer enough value to Centamin shareholders.

