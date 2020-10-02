REFILE-Gold miner Centamin's production outlook hit by Sukari delays

(Refiles to add keyword search for media clients)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc on Friday forecast a fall in annual production after the gold miner delayed its open pit mining operations at its key Sukari mine in Egypt.

Centamin said it expects the gold output for fourth quarter to fall to about 70,000 ounces from 120,000 ounces it produced in the third quarter ended September 30. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)