Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc reported higher first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased output from its Sukari mine in Egypt and rising bullion prices on coronavirus driven safe-haven demand.

The company, which also declared a second interim dividend of six cents per share, said pretax profit rose to $191 million for the first-half ended June 30, compared with $59.6 million a year ago.