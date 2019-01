(Corrects paragraphs 1&2 to remove reference to August guidance)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Miner Centamin Plc on Wednesday reported lower full-year gold production from its flagship mine, hit by disruptions to its operations and lower grade metal at its open mines.

The miner produced 472,418 ounces of gold at its Sukari mine in Egypt during the year, down 13 percent from 2017. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)