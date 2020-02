SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil’s sports goods chain Centauro rose more than 10% in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo after the announcement of a deal to take over Nike operations in the country.

Grupo SBF, Centauro’s formal name, will have exclusivity in distributing Nike products in Brazil. The deal still needs to be approved by Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE, SBF said in a statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)