SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian sporting goods retailer Centauro priced its shares at 30 reais each in a follow-on offering aimed at raising proceeds to finance acquisitions, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in Grupo SBF SA, as Centauro is formally known, closed the trading day on Thursday trading at 31.50 reais, which implies investors in the share offering had a roughly 5% discount. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)