SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Centauro is preparing to sell 25 million shares in an offering to raise money for the sports goods retailer, a securities filing showed on Tuesday.

Based on the closing price of the shares on Monday, the offering may reach up to 928.8 million reais ($172.89 million), including overallotments.

Grupo SBF SA, as the company is formally known, said the deal would be priced on June 4.