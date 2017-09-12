FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Centene to buy Fidelis Care for $3.75 bln
September 12, 2017 / 9:01 PM / a month ago

Health insurer Centene to buy Fidelis Care for $3.75 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp said on Tuesday it would buy New York-focused, privately held Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion.

The acquisition would help Centene expand its government sponsored healthcare coverage with a leadership position in New York, the country’s second largest managed care state by membership, the company said.

Fidelis Care offers affordable health insurance coverage to New York residents and has over 1.6 million members in the state as of June 30. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

