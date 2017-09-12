Health insurer Centene to buy Fidelis Care for $3.75 bln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp said on Tuesday it would buy New York-focused, privately held Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion.

The acquisition would help Centene expand its government sponsored healthcare coverage with a leadership position in New York, the country’s second largest managed care state by membership, the company said.

Fidelis Care offers affordable health insurance coverage to New York residents and has over 1.6 million members in the state as of June 30.