June 3 (Reuters) - Humana Inc said here on Monday it would not make a proposal to combine with Centene Corp, which in March agreed to buy WellCare Health Plans Inc for $15.27 billion. In a statement, Humana confirmed it would not bid for Centene, adding it had chosen to comment "in light of the significant investor speculation and persistent market rumors".

