Centene to expand Obamacare insurance to 3 new states in 2018

June 13 (Reuters) - Centene Corp, one of the largest players in the Obamacare individual insurance market, is expanding into three new states, despite uncertainty over the future of the legislation under President Donald Trump's administration.

The company said on Tuesday it was planning to enter Kansas, Missouri and Nevada in 2018, as well as expand its footprint in six existing markets: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.

The move is in contrast to other insurers who have blamed Republicans for not doing enough to stabilize the marketplace, particularly in guaranteeing the continued payment of Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies next year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)