FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Centene to expand Obamacare insurance to 3 new states in 2018
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

Centene to expand Obamacare insurance to 3 new states in 2018

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Centene Corp, one of the largest players in the Obamacare individual insurance market, is expanding into three new states, despite uncertainty over the future of the legislation under President Donald Trump's administration.

The company said on Tuesday it was planning to enter Kansas, Missouri and Nevada in 2018, as well as expand its footprint in six existing markets: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.

The move is in contrast to other insurers who have blamed Republicans for not doing enough to stabilize the marketplace, particularly in guaranteeing the continued payment of Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies next year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.