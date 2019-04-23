Centene Corp quarterly revenue rises nearly 40 percent

April 23 (Reuters) - Centene Corp on Tuesday reported a nearly 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by its acquisition of Fidelis Care last year and program expansions in states like Florida and Illinois.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $522 million, or $1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $340 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $18.44 billion from $13.19 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)