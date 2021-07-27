Centene reports second-quarter loss

July 27 (Reuters) - Centene Corp reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt in part by normalized medical costs as U.S. vaccination efforts aided recovery in demand for elective medical care that Americans had postponed during the height of the pandemic last year.

Net loss attributable to Centene was $535 million, or $0.92 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.21 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)