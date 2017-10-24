FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit rises nearly 40 pct
October 24, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 14 hours

CORRECTED-Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit rises nearly 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to “nearly 40 pct”, from “10 pct”)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a nearly 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added more members.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-sponsered health plans, said net earnings attributable rose to $205 million, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $147 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s total revenue rose to $11.90 billion from $10.85 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
