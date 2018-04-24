Health insurer Centene's profit more than doubles

April 24 (Reuters) - Centene Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled as it added more members to its health insurance plans.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings rose to $338 million, or $1.91 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $132 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s total revenue rose 12.5 percent to $13.19 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)