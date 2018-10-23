Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit falls 91 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Centene Corp reported a 91 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by higher expenses.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-backed health insurance plans, reported a net income of $19 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to $205 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.18 billion from $11.90 billion. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)