Precious Metals & Minerals

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday said it was “very concerned” by Kyrgyzstan’s move to impose external management on Centerra Gold’s Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.

On Sunday, Centerra said it had initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the company’s Kumtor gold mine, the country’s biggest industrial enterprise. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)

