Canada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure - CEO

TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Centerra Gold is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company’s Kumtor gold mine.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted Monday to take over the gold mine, the country’s largest, after Centerra said it would take the government to an international court.