ALMATY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Centerra Gold has promised Kygyzstan’s government that it will produce at least 15.5 tonnes of gold at the giant Kumtor mine this year, the Kyrgyz prime minister’s press service said on Thursday.

