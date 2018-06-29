FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 8:09 AM / in 3 hours

Kyrgyzstan's parliament to review Centerra agreement in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, June 29 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament will review in September an agreement that settles mutual claims with Canada’s Centerra Gold, after which environmental payments by the company might grow, parliament speaker Dastan Jumabekov said on Friday.

The Central Asian nation’s government and Centerra, which operates giant Kyrgyz gold mine Kumtor, last week postponed until July 23 the deadline by which they were supposed to meet certain conditions, such as terminating legal proceedings. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

