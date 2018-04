ALMATY, April 25 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz state gold mining firm Kyrgyzaltyn has not yet seen or studied an offer by Chaarat Gold Holdings to jointly take over the giant Kumtor mine, its deputy chief executive, Bektur Sagynov, said on Wednesday.

“We cannot say we are ready for the deal,” he told Reuters by telephone, referring to the surprise bid by the London-listed miner. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Polina Ivanova)