U.S. SEC charges Centra Tech co-founders with fraud in initial coin offering

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged two co-founders of Centra Tech with orchestrating a fraudulent initial coin offering that raised more than $32 million from thousands of investors last year.

Sohrab “Sam” Sharma and Robert Farkas, co-founders of Centra Tech Inc, masterminded a fraudulent ICO in which Centra offered and sold unregistered investments through a “CTR Token,” the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)