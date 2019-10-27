Funds News
October 27, 2019 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

CME agrees to be acquired by Czech firm PPF in $2.1 bln deal

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CME) said on Sunday it had agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Czech investment group PPF in a cash deal valued at about $2.1 billion.

The affiliate of PPF will pay $4.58 per share in cash to shareholders of CME, which operates TV stations in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The company’s largest shareholder, AT&T Inc, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction, CME said in a statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below