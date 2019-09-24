PPF last remaining bidder for broadcaster CME - report

PRAGUE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic’s richest man Petr Kellner, is the last remaining bidder to buy broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) from AT&T, Czech news server hlidacipes.org reported on Tuesday.

AT&T holds 64% of CME’s common stock but effectively controls 75% of the company when factoring in preference shares. It inherited CME after its merger with Time Warner.

A PPF spokeswoman said the firm never comments on market speculation. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Harvey)