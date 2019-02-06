Company News
February 6, 2019 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Broadcaster CME to wait before deciding on dividends or buyback

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central Europe Media Enterprises (CME) expects it will have more clarity toward the end of 2019 on chances of its capital allocation alternatives beyond deleveraging, its co-chief executive said on Wednesday.

CME has seen profits rise, prompting analyst questions of whether it could begin paying dividends or launching a share buyback after years of trying to pay down a debt pile that had reached over $1 billion.

“We would be better served if we see how the year goes on,” co-CEO Michael Del Nin told an earnings call. “When we are closer to year-end, I think with more information at hand we will be able to come out with something a little bit more definitive (on plans).” (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below