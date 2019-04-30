Broadcaster CME lifts 2019 core profit outlook, sees 12-14 pct growth

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) raised its 2019 outlook on Tuesday, forecasting its core operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow 12-14 percent at constant exchange rates.

CME boosted its guidance from earlier forecasts of 10-12 percent OIBDA growth after a strong first quarter.

The company also expects its unlevered free cash flow to increase around 10 percent at actual exchange rates, up from an earlier outlook of 8-10 percent for the full year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)