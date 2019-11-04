Thai retailer Central Group plans $663 million overseas investment

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top retailer Central Group on Monday said in a statement that it plans to invest over 20 billion baht ($663.13 million) in Vienna, Osaka and Turin.

The projects include a 58,000-square-meters luxury mixed-used project in Vienna, which includes a hotel, restaurants and shops.

“Central Group continues to embark on our strategy to ride on global tourism trend by developing high quality flagship projects in major tourist cities,” Chief Executive Tos Chirathivat said.

Other parts of the investment would be a 515-room hotel in Osaka, Japan, and the re-launch of its department store in Italy, the statement said. ($1 = 30.1600 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)