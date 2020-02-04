Thai Central Group says buying Globus jointly with Austria's Signa for $1 bln

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest retailer, Central Group, said on Tuesday it is buying Swiss luxury department store Globus and other real estate assets in a joint venture with Austria’s Signa for more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion).

The purchase of Globus and the real estate from Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund (MGB) is the latest expansion for Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family, in European luxury malls. ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)