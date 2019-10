BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mall operator, Central Pattana Pcl, said on Wednesday it will invest 22 billion baht ($722.97 million) by 2022 in new projects and store renovations.

Central Patanna’s investments will be in three new projects outside of Bangkok in Ayutthaya, Si Racha and Chanthaburi, chief development officer Chanavat Uahwatanasakul said in a statement. ($1 = 30.4300 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Shri Navaratnam)