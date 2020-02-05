Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2020 / 4:11 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Central Retail prices Thai IPO at 42 baht per share -sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest retailer, Central Retail Corp, has priced its IPO of up to $2.7 billion at 42 baht ($1.35) a share, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

In mid-January, Central Retail, which had set an IPO share price range of 40 baht to 43 baht, secured cornerstone investors, including Capital Research Management Company and Singapore’s GIC, amid a virus outbreak in China.

Central Retail is controlled by the billionaire Chirathivat family’s Central Group. ($1=31.1000 baht) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

