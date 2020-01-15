Thailand's Central Retail close to securing IPO cornerstone investors -sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest retailer, Central Retail Corp, is close to securing cornerstone investors for an initial public offering worth up to $2.7 billion in the country’s biggest ever issue, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Controlled by the billionaire Chirathivat family’s Central Group, Central Retail’s IPO is seeing strong interest in the lower half of the IPO’s indicative price range of 40-48 baht($1.32-$1.59), said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Scott Murdoch; additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; editing by Jason Neely)