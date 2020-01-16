Thailand's Central Retail Corp narrows IPO price range to 40-43 baht

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Central Retail Corp. set the price range for its initial public offer at 40 to 43 baht per share, it said in a filing on Thursday, the lower end of its initial price range of 40 to 48 baht per share.

Central Retail’s IPO is expected to be Thailand’s largest public float, raising between 67.6 billion baht and 72.7 billion baht ($2.39 billion to $2.23 billion).

The IPO opens on Jan. 29 and Central Retail will offer 1.69 billion shares and an overallotment option of 169 million shares.

Initial purchasers are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and UBS. International co-managers include CIMB Investment Bank, Mizuho Securities and Nomura.

Lead domestic underwriters are Bualuang Securities, Phatra Securities, Kasikorn Securities. Co-underwriters are Krungsri Securities and SCB Securities.