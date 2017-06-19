FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic foes sign Church-mediated peace accord
June 19, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

Central African Republic foes sign Church-mediated peace accord

1 Min Read

ROME, June 19 (Reuters) - The government of the Central African Republic and 13 of the 14 armed groups in the country on Monday signed an accord aimed at ending an ethic and religious conflict that has killed thousands of people.

The deal, which was mediated by the Roman Catholic Sant' Egidio peace group, calls for an immediate end to hostilities and the recognition of legitimate authorities following the last elections.

The country has been plagued by inter-religious and inter-communal conflict since 2013, when the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power, prompting reprisals from the anti-Balaka militia, many of whose fighters are nominally Christian.

Reporting by Philip Pullella, Editing by Crispian Balmer

