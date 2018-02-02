UPDATE 1-Argentine power company's shares plunge in latest IPO stumble

(Updates prices; adds comments and background on Argentine IPOs)

By Luc Cohen

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Central Puerto SA shares fell as much as 24 percent on the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Friday after the Argentine power generation company’s U.S. initial public offering priced below expectations.

That came one day after the New York IPO for Corporacion America Airports SA’s priced below that company’s initial guidance. The two offerings raised concerns about a wave of Argentine companies racing to list shares on global markets amid surging U.S. bond yields.

“As long as U.S. rates keep rising with this speed, some companies are going to have to rethink whether it is necessary to list now, or if it is better to wait,” said Fernando Camusso, director of investment firm Rafaela Capital in Santa Fe, Argentina.

“Companies are in need of funds at the beginning of the year, so they may decide to list below the minimum range,” Camusso added, “but to validate such low prices is not good for the market.”

Central Puerto debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at $16.50, below the initial pricing range of $17.50 to$21.50 per American depositary share.

While the U.S. stock was up 7.6 percent at $17.75 on Friday afternoon, local shares were down 18 percent at 34.50 pesos ($1.77) after falling to a one-month low of 32.00.

Agricultural products maker Bioceres, food processor Molino Canuelas and other Argentine companies are looking to follow with overseas listings, taking advantage of investor confidence in President Mauricio Macri’s business-friendly policies after more than a decade of populist rule in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

But they could face difficulties from rising U.S. Treasury yields, which have hurt global stocks ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Argentina’s benchmark Merval stock index was down 5.2 percent on Friday, on track for its worst daily performance in two years after hitting a record high in the prior session.

The index has been supported by central bank rate cuts following the government’s loosening of inflation targets in late December. Concern is growing, however, that the government may not be able to meet its revised target of 15 percent for 2018, which could mean tighter monetary policy.

“When things are good, that’s where you get the most torque, in the context of an accelerating global economy,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors at Florham Park, New Jersey. “On the downside, you should expect to see proportional declines.”