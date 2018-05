May 8 (Reuters) - British Gas parent firm Centrica Plc said Chairman Rick Haythornthwaite plans to step down in the next 12 months after more than 4 years in the role.

Haythornthwaite joined the board in 2013 and became chairman in 2014.

Centrica is stepping up job cuts and cost savings after reporting a 17 percent fall in annual operating profit. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)