UPDATE 1-Chairman of Centrica, Weir takes leave due to medical condition

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Charles Berry, the chairman of utility Centrica and engineering company Weir Group, is taking leave due to an unanticipated medical condition, the British companies said on Wednesday, without disclosing details about the ailment.

Centrica said it expects Berry to return to his duties shortly, leaving Scott Wheway in the position on an interim basis.

Weir, in a separate statement, said director Barbara Jeremiah would take on the responsibilities during Berry’s absence.

Berry, a British national, has been on Weir’s board since 2013, while he joined Centrica’s C-suite in October 2018. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)