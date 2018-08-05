Britain's Centrica invests in Israeli electric vehicle start-up

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica said on Monday it has made a multi-million pound investment in an Israeli start-up that develops software for electric vehicle charging solutions.

* Israeli company Driivz has developed a cloud-based EV charging operating system that helps power network operators, car manufacturers and utilities manage charging and account billing, Centrica said.

* Centrica said the investment will help it to explore new products for electric vehicle drivers.

* Centrica is moving away from large centralised power generation - selling its last large power stations last year - and is instead increasing its services offerings.

* Exact details of the investment were not given but Centrica said its investment is part of a wider 9 million pound ($12 million) funding round by Driivz. ($1 = 0.7695 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)