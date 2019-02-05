Centrica, Tokyo Gas sign deal to purchase Mozambique LNG

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica and Tokyo Gas Co. have agreed to jointly purchase 2.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from Mozambique LNG Company Pte Ltd, the firms said on Tuesday.

Centrica LNG Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Centrica, and the Japanese energy company said the LNG will be delivered ex-ship from Mozambique LNG from the start-up of production until the early 2040s.

Mozambique LNG1 is owned by U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and partners in a consortium which is developing the project aimed at serving both the Asia-Pacific and European markets.

It will consist of two liquefaction trains with the capacity to produce 12.88 million tonnes per year in its initial phase and is expected to be completed by 2023-2024.

A final investment decision is expected this year.

Separately, Anadarko said Mozambique LNG1 Company has signed an agreement with Shell International Trading Middle East Ltd. for 2 million tonnes of LNG a year for 13 years. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)