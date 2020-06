June 11 (Reuters) - British Gas-owner Centrica on Thursday announced plans to restructure the group and remove about 5,000 jobs, while appointing Johnathan Ford as its new finance chief.

The company said the restructuring process will lead to fewer customer-facing business units and the job cuts could take place as soon as the second half of this year. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)